06 October 2018

01/09/2019 - 11:52 BST

Rangers Clash Won’t Define Season – Neil Lennon

 




Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes that the Hoops' league derby today against Rangers will be unpredictable, but feels it will not define the season.

Scottish Premiership title challengers Celtic and Rangers have got their league campaigns off to a flying start by winning all three of their respective games so far.  


 



The Bhoys, who are the defending champions, currently lead the table on goal difference, but could lose their place to Rangers if the Gers emerge victorious in the first derby of the season, which takes place at Ibrox today.

Lennon feels the clash of the two Scottish giants will be difficult to predict and wants his side to have a strong outing at Ibrox.
 

However, the 48-year-old is of the opinion that Sunday's match will not be a season-decider.



"Sunday will be high octane, noisy, colourful, difficult to predict", Lennon told a press conference.

"I want us to put in a strong performance.
 


"To say it’s a marker or a defining moment in the season? I’m not buying that."

While Celtic prepare for their derby against Rangers, the Bhoys were drawn against Lazio, Rennes and CFR Cluj in Group E of the Europa League.   
 