06 October 2018

01/09/2019 - 19:26 BST

Result Not Best For Us – Unai Emery Bemoans Arsenal Drawing With Tottenham

 




Unai Emery does not believe Arsenal's home draw against Tottenham Hotspur is the best result for his side, but insists his men deserved to share the spoils. 

Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw with Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium, fighting back after the visitors had taken a two-goal lead.


 



Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane (penalty) put Spurs 2-0 up by the 40th minute, leaving Arsenal reeling, but the Gunners got a key goal back just before the break through Alexandre Lacazette.

The comeback was then complete in the 71st minute when Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang netted and both sides go into the international break with a draw.

 

Arsenal have taken seven points from their opening four league games and sit fifth, but Emery has indicated they missed an opportunity against Spurs as the result was not what they wanted.


 


"It was an amazing match. We are proud of our work and our supporters. The result isn’t the best for us", Emery told the BBC post match.

"The key was the first goal to give us confidence and give us more chances in the second half.

 


"We deserved it. We did a lot of good things.

"We made some mistakes in the first half and they have good players.

"Before their first goal we were playing well. 

"Sometimes our heart is more strong than our head", the Arsenal boss added.

The Gunners now have a break until 15th September when they return to league action with a trip to Vicarage Road to play Watford.

And Arsenal's Europa League campaign starts on 19th September with a trip to Germany to play Eintracht Frankfurt.
 

