XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/09/2019 - 22:31 BST

Serie A Giants In Talks With Arsenal For Henrikh Mkhitaryan

 




Roma are in talks with Arsenal in a bid to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan before the transfer window closes on Monday evening. 

While Premier League clubs opted to close their transfer window on 8th August, clubs across the rest of Europe have had until 2nd September to do business.


 



Arsenal boss Unai Emery named Mkhitaryan on the bench for the north London derby draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, and the midfielder, who came on in the 67th minute, could have played his last game as a Gunner.

According to Sky Italia, Roma have opened talks with Arsenal in a bid to get a deal for Mkhitaryan over the line.

 

Embed from Getty Images


Whether Arsenal will be willing to let him go remains to be seen, but Roma want to take Mkhitaryan to Italy on loan with an option to buy.


 


Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal from Manchester United as part of the deal which took Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford in the January 2018 transfer window.

He has struggled to have a big impact at the Emirates Stadium however.

 


It still remains to be seen whether Emery is willing to do without Mkhitaryan though, with the window shut for the Gunners until the new year.
 