Serie A Giants In Talks With Arsenal For Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are in talks with Arsenal in a bid to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan before the transfer window closes on Monday evening.



While Premier League clubs opted to close their transfer window on 8th August, clubs across the rest of Europe have had until 2nd September to do business.













Arsenal boss Unai Emery named Mkhitaryan on the bench for the north London derby draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, and the midfielder, who came on in the 67th minute, could have played his last game as a Gunner.



According to Sky Italia, Roma have opened talks with Arsenal in a bid to get a deal for Mkhitaryan over the line.



Whether Arsenal will be willing to let him go remains to be seen, but Roma want to take Mkhitaryan to Italy on loan with an option to buy.







Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal from Manchester United as part of the deal which took Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford in the January 2018 transfer window.



He has struggled to have a big impact at the Emirates Stadium however.



It still remains to be seen whether Emery is willing to do without Mkhitaryan though, with the window shut for the Gunners until the new year.

