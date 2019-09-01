Still Same Problems – Former Leeds United Star Concerned After Swansea Defeat

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Andy Couzens has lauded defender Ben White, but believes the Whites still have the same issues as last season when it comes to putting the ball in the back of the net and defending set pieces.



Marcelo Bielsa's men struggled at times last term to convert their dominance within games into goals and came up short on Saturday against Swansea City.













Leeds were firmly on top against the Swans, dominating possession, but were stung at the death and lost 1-0, being knocked off the top of the Championship table.



Couzens is impressed with how White, on loan from Brighton, continues to turn in solid performances in the centre of defence, but is concerned about the same issue as last term dogging Leeds.



He wrote on Twitter: "Not the result we wanted yesterday, still lots to be positive about, we have lots of possession, Ben White is a great player.







"But still the same problems as last year in front of goal, for the possession we have should be more clinical and we have to defend set plays a lot better", Couzens added.



Leeds now have a two-week wait before they can bounce back from their loss against Swansea due to the international break.



The games then come thick and fast for the Whites with three games before September ends, against Barnsley (away), Derby County (home) and Charlton Athletic (away).



Leeds' first match of October sees them play host to fellow promotion contenders West Brom.

