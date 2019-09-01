XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/09/2019 - 20:31 BST

This Is Why I Stopped Supporting Leeds United, Started Supporting Liverpool – Rangers Star

 




Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson has revealed he decamped from being a Leeds United fan to supporting Liverpool due to Harry Kewell. 

Goldson, who has nailed down a spot in Steven Gerrard's starting eleven at Ibrox, was a firm fan of Kewell during the Australian's stint at Leeds and as such supported the Whites.


 



Kewell however left Leeds to join Liverpool, where he would go on to win the Champions League, in the summer of 2003.

Goldson followed Kewell, ending his support for Leeds and starting to follow Liverpool, with the winger on their books.

 

Embed from Getty Images


Asked who he supports, Goldson said on Rangers TV: "When I was young, this is weird, I supported Harry Kewell, so I was a Leeds fan.


 


"My first football kit had Kewell 10 on the back and I had the blue predators to match him.

"Then he moved to Liverpool, I moved to Liverpool [as a fan]. Then I just stayed with Liverpool", the Gers centre-back added.

 


Goldson came through the youth ranks at Shrewsbury Town and broke through into the senior team before being spotted and snapped up by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Gerrard took Goldson to Rangers in the summer of 2018 and handed him a four-year contract, with the centre-back becoming an integral part of the team at Ibrox.
 