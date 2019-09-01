XRegister
06 October 2018

01/09/2019 - 17:28 BST

Top Centre-Backs Need These Three Things – Rangers Star Connor Goldson

 




Rangers defender Connor Goldson has stressed the three things he believes a top quality centre-back needs to possess. 

Goldson has established himself as a first choice at centre-back at Rangers since joining the club on a four-year deal from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.


 



He has won praise from Steven Gerrard and Goldson appears set to be a fixture in the backline at Ibrox over the course of the season.

And Goldson has a clear view on three things he feels every top centre-back needs to have.

 

Embed from Getty Images


Asked about it by Rangers TV, Goldson replied: "Positioning, calmness and mentality that if you make a mistake you need to get on with it as quick as possible and not dwell on it."


 


Goldson has made 12 appearances across all competitions for Rangers this season, helping the Gers to book a spot in the group stage of the Europa League.

Since joining the Gers, he has turned out 66 times in a light blue shirt, chipping in with six goals in the process.

 


Goldson has competition from Nikola Katic, Filip Helander and George Edmundson for the centre-back spot at Ibrox.
 