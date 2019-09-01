We Should Beat MK Dons With Our Reserve Side – Former Liverpool Star Urges EFL Cup Changes

Follow @insidefutbol





Stephen Warnock has dismissed thoughts that Jurgen Klopp should play anything better than Liverpool's second string against MK Dons in the EFL Cup.



The games start to come thick and fast for Liverpool after the international break, with five games on the agenda for September, despite the Reds' first game of the month only coming on the 14th.













Amongst the fixtures is a trip to play MK Dons in the EFL Cup and Warnock expects Klopp to make wholesale changes to his side for the tie.



And Warnock dismissed any thoughts that Liverpool should not be strong enough to see off MK Dons, even with youngsters and fringe players in the side.



He said on LFC TV after the Reds' win over Burnley at Turf Moor: "When you look at the MK Dons game, that's where you'll see some of the squad players, some of the youngsters, given an opportunity.







"If you've been drawn against a Premier League team or a top Championship team, the mentality might be a little bit different.



"It's an opportunity to rest players.



"You should beat MK Dons with your reserve team if you like.



"You should do. I don't care what people say.



"I know you're playing Liverpool you raise their game, but the quality you have in your squad, you should be able to rest players that night and win the game", the former Reds left-back added.



MK Dons have picked up six points from their opening five League One games and still have matches against Stevenage, AFC Wimbledon, Blackpool, Ipswich Town and Southend United to come before Liverpool visit Stadium mk.

