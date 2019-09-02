26-Year-Old Leeds United Star To Join Sunderland

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United left-back Laurens De Bock is set to join Sunderland.



The transfer window for League One and League Two clubs is due to slam shut later today and De Bock has been looking for an escape route from Elland Road.













He travelled to Greece recently ahead of completing a season-long loan move to Aris Salonika, but the proposed switch collapsed and he headed back to England.



Now the 26-year-old is making a domestic move and, according to The Athletic, is to join League One side Sunderland.



De Bock will spend the rest of the season on loan at the Stadium of Light under Jack Ross as he bids to get his career back on track.







Leeds snapped De Bock up from Belgian giants Club Brugge, but he was unable to convince at Elland Road and slipped down the defensive pecking order.



The defender spent last term back in Belgium on loan at Oostende, but returned to Leeds earlier this summer.



He will join a Sunderland side desperate to win promotion back to the Championship; it is unclear if the loan agreement will contain an option to buy for the Black Cats.



De Bock's deal with Leeds runs until 2022.

