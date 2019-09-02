Arsenal Star Due To Land In Less Than Two Hours, Will Undergo Medical Ahead of Move Away

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is due to arrive in Rome in less than two hours, as he closes in on a switch to Serie A giants Roma.



News of the midfielder's proposed move to Roma leaked out on Sunday night and the Giallorossi are speeding ahead to complete the deal before the transfer window closes today.













Mkhitaryan is due to sign for Roma on a season-long loan deal, with the Italian side taking on his wages.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Mkhitaryan will arrive in Italy in under two hours and then head to Roma's medical facilities to be put through his checks.



Should he come through his medical without issue, he will then head to the club's offices and put pen to paper on a loan contract to complete the move.







Mkhitaryan came off the bench in Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.



It remains to be seen if the outing proves to be his final ever game for Arsenal, with Roma tipped to want to keep him on a permanent basis if he impresses over the course of the campaign.



Arsenal signed Mkhitaryan in the January 2018 transfer window in a deal which saw Alexis Sanchez join Manchester United.



Now both Mkhitaryan and Sanchez will play in Serie A this season.

