06 October 2018

26 August 2018

02/09/2019 - 16:25 BST

Celtic and Rangers Claimed To Be In Late Transfer Tussle For Attacker

 




Celtic and Rangers are involved in a late transfer scrap for Amiens attacker Moussa Konate, it has been claimed in France. 

Amiens are prepared to let Konate depart this summer for the right price and he has been linked with Rangers in recent weeks.


 



Saint-Etienne have also been linked with wanting Konate in the event that Lois Diony departs, but it has been claimed in France that the player is at the centre of a scrap between two fierce rivals in Scotland.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Celtic and Rangers both want Konate and are likely to scrap for the Senegal international's signature.

 

How serious Rangers' interest is remains to be seen as the Gers are in talks with Liverpool to sign Ryan Kent on a permanent deal.


 


Konate may be seen as a back-up option by Steven Gerrard's side, but the Senegalese could still move to Scotland as Celtic are claimed to want to sign him.

Neil Lennon's side have been linked with making further additions before the transfer window slams shut and Konate, who has scored 20 goals in 60 appearances in Ligue 1, could be on their radar.

 


The 27-year-old is seeing the clock ticking on a potential move away from Amiens, but French clubs have until 11pm to do their business, while in Scotland the window runs all the way through until midnight.
 