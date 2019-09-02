XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

02/09/2019 - 12:30 BST

Celtic Star Has Interest From Abroad On Deadline Day

 




Celtic winger Scott Sinclair has interest from abroad ahead of the closure of the European transfer window later today, while Sunderland are also keen on him. 

The Bhoys have told Sinclair that he does not feature in Neil Lennon's plans for the season ahead and the winger could opt to move elsewhere.


 



He does not appear to be short of options as, according to The Northern Echo, the winger has interest from clubs abroad.

If he wishes to move domestically, Sunderland are keen, though there are question marks over whether they would be able to make the finances of any deal work.

 

Embed from Getty Images


It is claimed that Sinclair has a £30,000 a week pay packet and it is unclear if he is willing to take a pay cut or whether Celtic could agree to pay a portion of his wages.


 


The clock is ticking for Sinclair to secure an exit from Celtic Park and Sunderland only have until 5pm today to wrap up a deal.

Clubs in Europe have longer in the day to thrash out an agreement with Celtic, but Sinclair's attitude over a move will be key.

 


Celtic snapped up Sinclair from Aston Villa in 2016 and he has won nine domestic trophies in his time in Scotland.
 