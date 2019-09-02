XRegister
06 October 2018

02/09/2019 - 17:17 BST

Celtic Talking To Manchester United, Eyeing Late, Late Defender Swoop

 




Celtic are in talks with Manchester United over a deal for young defender Lee O'Connor. 

The Scottish champions are able to do business right through to a midnight deadline this evening and are looking at a late move for the 19-year-old.


 



They are in talks with Manchester United, according to the Sun, as they look to close a deal for the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international.

O'Connor operates as a centre-back, but is well down the pecking order at Old Trafford and the Red Devils could take the decision to let him leave.

 

Embed from Getty Images


The 19-year-old has already been in action for Manchester United's Under-23 side in the Premier League 2 this season, while he turned out in the EFL Trophy in August.


 


O'Connor has yet to make his senior Red Devils bow and could see a quicker pathway to the senior team at Celtic.

He has been capped by the Republic of Ireland at various youth levels up to the Under-21 ranks.

 


It is unclear what the structure of any deal to take him to Celtic Park might be, but the Bhoys are battling against the deadline day clock.
 