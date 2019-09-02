Celtic Talking To Manchester United, Eyeing Late, Late Defender Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic are in talks with Manchester United over a deal for young defender Lee O'Connor.



The Scottish champions are able to do business right through to a midnight deadline this evening and are looking at a late move for the 19-year-old.













They are in talks with Manchester United, according to the Sun, as they look to close a deal for the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international.



O'Connor operates as a centre-back, but is well down the pecking order at Old Trafford and the Red Devils could take the decision to let him leave.



The 19-year-old has already been in action for Manchester United's Under-23 side in the Premier League 2 this season, while he turned out in the EFL Trophy in August.







O'Connor has yet to make his senior Red Devils bow and could see a quicker pathway to the senior team at Celtic.



He has been capped by the Republic of Ireland at various youth levels up to the Under-21 ranks.



It is unclear what the structure of any deal to take him to Celtic Park might be, but the Bhoys are battling against the deadline day clock.

