06 October 2018

02/09/2019 - 20:57 BST

Celtic's Late, Late Swoop For Manchester United Star On Track

 




Celtic's late move to sign Manchester United centre-back Lee O'Connor is claimed to be on track. 

The clock is ticking down on the summer transfer window in Scotland, with Celtic having until midnight to complete any incoming deals.


 



They have just snapped up Greg Taylor and are now trying to pull off the late capture of O'Connor from Manchester United.

And, according to the Sun, Celtic's swoop to land 19-year-old O'Connor is on track 

 

Embed from Getty Images


The 19-year-old is down the pecking order at Manchester United and the Red Devils appear willing to let him make the move to Celtic Park.


 


O'Connor has already turned out for Manchester United at Under-23 level this season, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a host of senior options at centre-back in the first team.

The Irishman may see a better path to senior football at Celtic and the Scottish champions are working to pull off the deal.

 


O'Connor is a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international and has been capped by his country at multiple youth levels.
 