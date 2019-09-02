Chelsea Star In Spain, Undergoing Medical Ahead of Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea star Kenedy is currently being put through his medical paces by Getafe after arriving in Spain.



The Brazilian is firmly out of Frank Lampard's plans at Stamford Bridge and is being allowed to move on this summer, with La Liga his destination.













He has now arrived in Spain and, according to Spanish daily AS, is currently undergoing his medical checks in Madrid.



Should Kenedy come through the checks, as expected, then he will put pen to paper to a season-long loan deal with Getafe.



The Spanish side are claimed to have beaten Reading, Schalke and Sassuolo to Kenedy, with the defender being tempted by the chance to play in the Europa League.







Chelsea signed Kenedy in 2015, but the left-sided player has struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge.



He has had loan stints away from Stamford Bridge at Watford and Newcastle United, while he has been capped by Brazil up to Under-23 level.



The wide-man is expected to complete a move to Getafe in a matter of hours and could make his debut after the international break away at Real Betis.

