06 October 2018

26 August 2018

02/09/2019 - 14:57 BST

Chelsea Star’s Agent In Strong Denial Over Late Loan Move Talk

 




Michy Batshuayi's agent has denied that his client is set to join Anderlecht on loan from Chelsea. 

The Belgian striker has been consistently linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, despite Chelsea not having been able to add to their squad.


 



A number of clubs have been credited with an interest in Batshuayi, with Anderlecht the latest to be linked ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

However, according to Belgian daily Het Laaste Nieuws, Batshuayi's agent has denied talk of a loan move for his client to Anderlecht.

 

There has been no official word from Chelsea on the speculation, but it has been claimed that the striker has not been keen on leaving the Blues this summer.


 


He is down the pecking order of attacking options under Frank Lampard at Chelsea, but may be hoping for an opportunity to prove himself in the months ahead as the games come thick and fast for the Blues.

Batshuayi spent the first half of last season on loan in La Liga at Valencia.

 


And the 25-year-old completed the campaign at Selhurst Park with Crystal Palace.
 