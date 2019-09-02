XRegister
02/09/2019 - 11:05 BST

Claim Made Over Celtic Link For Tottenham Star Victor Wanyama

 




Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama will not be returning to Celtic today, it has been claimed. 

The Bhoys could still do late transfer business and have until this evening to get deals over the line before the window across Europe slams shut.


 



Wanyama is available for transfer and Belgian giants Club Brugge have been trying to snap him up in recent days.

A potential return to Celtic for the powerful midfield has been floated, but according to STV, Wanyama will not be heading back to Celtic Park today.

 

Neil Lennon is not plotting a move to sign Wanyama before the window closes.


 


Time is running out for Wanyama to seal a move away from Tottenham, where he is firmly down the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino.

Celtic will not be offering him an escape route though and it remains to be seen where Wanyama ends up.

 


Still just 28 years old, Wanyama moved to Celtic in 2011 and stayed at the Scottish club until a 2013 switch south of the border to Southampton.
 