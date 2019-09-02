XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/09/2019 - 13:23 BST

Claim Made Over Sunderland’s Chances of Scott Sinclair Deal

 




Sunderland's chances of signing Scott Sinclair from Celtic have been played down, amid speculation the Black Cats could make a deadline day move for the winger. 

Sinclair has been informed that he is not in Neil Lennon's plans, but the jury is out on whether he will be off the books at Celtic Park by the time the transfer window slams shut this evening.


 



A potential move back to England for Sinclair in the shape of Sunderland has been mooted in some quarters, but according to Sky Sports News, there is no positive sign that the deal could go through.

Sinclair reportedly earns £30,000 a week at Celtic and his wages would present a major issue for Sunderland.

 

Embed from Getty Images


The 30-year-old has clocked just 56 minutes of football so far this season for Celtic, with Lennon preferring other options.


 


Sinclair joined Celtic in 2016 and played a major role in the Brendan Rodgers' regime.

He has made a total of 164 appearances for the Bhoys, scoring 61 goals and providing 34 assists for his team-mates.

 


Sinclair is just six matches away from reaching 100 outings in the Scottish Premiership, but it is far from clear whether he will still be at Celtic by the end of today.
 