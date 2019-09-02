Claim Made Over Sunderland’s Chances of Scott Sinclair Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland's chances of signing Scott Sinclair from Celtic have been played down, amid speculation the Black Cats could make a deadline day move for the winger.



Sinclair has been informed that he is not in Neil Lennon's plans, but the jury is out on whether he will be off the books at Celtic Park by the time the transfer window slams shut this evening.













A potential move back to England for Sinclair in the shape of Sunderland has been mooted in some quarters, but according to Sky Sports News, there is no positive sign that the deal could go through.



Sinclair reportedly earns £30,000 a week at Celtic and his wages would present a major issue for Sunderland.



The 30-year-old has clocked just 56 minutes of football so far this season for Celtic, with Lennon preferring other options.







Sinclair joined Celtic in 2016 and played a major role in the Brendan Rodgers' regime.



He has made a total of 164 appearances for the Bhoys, scoring 61 goals and providing 34 assists for his team-mates.



Sinclair is just six matches away from reaching 100 outings in the Scottish Premiership, but it is far from clear whether he will still be at Celtic by the end of today.

