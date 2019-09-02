XRegister
X
02/09/2019 - 20:17 BST

Everton Have Welcomed Me So Warmly – Toffees New Boy

 




Everton new boy Alex Iwobi is delighted with the warm welcome he has received after signing for the Toffees and has set his eyes on making good memories at the club.

The Nigeria international, who arrived at Goodison Park for £35m from Arsenal, made his first start for Everton against Lincoln City in the EFL Cup last week and marked the occasion with a goal.  


 



Three days later Iwobi made his home debut for the Toffees against Wolverhampton Wanderers and scored just 12 minutes into a game that saw Everton win 3-2.

With both club and player having kicked off their campaigns, Iwobi feels the Merseyside-based club have had a decent start to their Premier League season, but can improve when they return to action following the international break.
 

Embed from Getty Images


The former Arsenal man is also pleased with how he has been received at the club by the players and the fans and now wants to contribute goals and assists to the side.



I have been welcomed really warmly and I want to help my team with goals and assists whenever I can". Iwobi told Everton's site.

I am enjoying myself and hopefully I will make more memories here.
 


Our start has been okay and we will try to take that on after the international break.

But there is always room for improvement.

Everton will take on Eddie Howe's Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium when league football returns after the international break and Iwobi will be looking to pick up from where he left off.   
 