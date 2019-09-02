XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/09/2019 - 21:04 BST

He’s The Go-To Man – Newcastle United Star Impressed With Team-mate

 




Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has heaped praise on Magpies team-mate Paul Dummett and stressed his importance to the side.

Defenders Lascelles, Dummett and Fabian Schar are integral parts of Steve Bruce's Newcastle backline and put on a resilient performance to help the team win 1-0 against Tottenham Hotspur last month.  


 



While Schar came into the mix last summer, Lascelles and Dummett have been together at the back for the Tyneside-based club since 2015.

Having played with Dummett for four years, Lascelles is a fan of the Welshman's reliability and consistency, while also being aware of his significance in the squad.
 

Embed from Getty Images


Lascelles feels his 27-year-old team-mate is similar to him and revealed that Dummett is the one he goes to if he stuck for a decision.



Dummy is so reliable”, Lascelles told The Athletic.

He’s just so consistent with his performances. Dummy is such an important player for us.
 


"He’s quite similar to me: we might not be the most pretty of footballers, but Dummy is reliable and you need people like that in your team.

Off the pitch, I go to him if I’m ever stuck on decisions. I look to him as the vice-captain.

"He’s a Geordie lad, he knows the fans and he knows the city and he knows all the ins and outs of being at Newcastle.

"Whenever I’m unsure about something, Dummy is the go-to man.

Dummett has clocked the full 90 minutes in each of Newcastle's four Premier League games so far this season, picking up two yellow cards in the process.   
 