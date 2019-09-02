He’s The Go-To Man – Newcastle United Star Impressed With Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has heaped praise on Magpies team-mate Paul Dummett and stressed his importance to the side.



Defenders Lascelles, Dummett and Fabian Schar are integral parts of Steve Bruce's Newcastle backline and put on a resilient performance to help the team win 1-0 against Tottenham Hotspur last month.













While Schar came into the mix last summer, Lascelles and Dummett have been together at the back for the Tyneside-based club since 2015.



Having played with Dummett for four years, Lascelles is a fan of the Welshman's reliability and consistency, while also being aware of his significance in the squad.





Lascelles feels his 27-year-old team-mate is similar to him and revealed that Dummett is the one he goes to if he stuck for a decision.







“Dummy is so reliable”, Lascelles told The Athletic.



“He’s just so consistent with his performances. Dummy is such an important player for us.





"He’s quite similar to me: we might not be the most pretty of footballers, but Dummy is reliable and you need people like that in your team.



“Off the pitch, I go to him if I’m ever stuck on decisions. I look to him as the vice-captain.



"He’s a Geordie lad, he knows the fans and he knows the city and he knows all the ins and outs of being at Newcastle.



"Whenever I’m unsure about something, Dummy is the go-to man.”



Dummett has clocked the full 90 minutes in each of Newcastle's four Premier League games so far this season, picking up two yellow cards in the process.

