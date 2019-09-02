I Parted On Good Terms With Mauricio Pochettino – Former Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier is grateful to Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino and has revealed that the Argentine spoke highly of Diego Simeone ahead of his move to Atletico Madrid.



The 28-year-old full-back swapped Premier League side Tottenham for La Liga giants Atletico Madrid for a fee in the region of €22m this summer, putting an end to his four-year spell at the London-based club.













Trippier arrived at Tottenham from Burnley in 2015 as a Pochettino signing and helped the team to top four finishes in each of his four seasons at the club.



The Englishman made strides forward as a player under Pochettino's guidance, but was open to moving away from Tottenham this summer.





However, Trippier has revealed that he is on good terms with Pochettino and will always remain grateful to the 47-year-old, who also spoke highly of Atletico Madrid coach Simeone.







"I have a lot to be grateful to him for", Trippier told Agence France Presse.



"At the end we had a great talk about coming here.





"He spoke very highly of Cholo, of Spain and living here in Madrid.



"He wished me nothing but the best. We left on very positive terms."



Trippier has played each of Atletico Madrid's three league games so far and also got an assist to his name in the side's opener against Getafe.

