Inter Sell Leeds United Linked Centre-Back

Leeds United target Ryan Nolan looks to be off the market for a January move after Inter sold him to Arezzo.



Marcelo Bielsa's side were in talks to sign Nolan from Inter before they were beaten by the early closure of the Championship transfer window on 8th August.













Leeds could have looked to have gone back in for the Irish centre-back in January, but he has been sold by Inter to Arezzo.



Nolan, 20, turned out for Inter at youth level and won two league titles, the Supercoppa Italiana and the Viareggo Cup during his time at the Nerazzurri.



He will now be looking to kick on with his senior career at lower league outfit Arezzo.







Nolan has put pen to paper to a three-year contract at the third tier side.



He departs Inter having made a total of 72 appearances for the club's Primavera outfit, scoring two goals, while he also turned out in the UEFA Youth League.



Nolan has been capped by the Republic of Ireland at Under-18 level.

