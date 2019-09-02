I’ve Been Tracking Him – League Two Club Boss Delighted To Land Sunderland Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Grimsby Town manager Michael Jolley believes that Sunderland loanee Ethan Robson will add to the significant competition that is already at Blundell Park and admits he has tried to sign him before.



The Sunderland academy recruit joined the League Two side on a loan deal on Monday and will stay at Blundell Park until January next year.













Grimsby boss Jolley has admitted that he has been aware of the Sunderland midfielder for some time and has tried to sign him previously.



The manager also took time to insist that the experience Robson has gathered over the last few years, while playing not only for Sunderland, but also for Scottish side Dundee, makes him an important signing.





"Ethan is a player I have been aware of for the last four years and I have made more than one attempt to sign him", Jolley told his club's official site.







"He is an accomplished left footed midfielder with excellent technical skills.



"Ethan has already had a loan in the SPL to go alongside his experience in Sunderland's first team.





"I feel that he will add to the significant competition that we have within the squad and I am sure this loan can be hugely beneficial to both Ethan and Grimsby Town."



Robson will be looking to kick on with his development during his time at the League Two club and could make his league debut this weekend against Crewe Alexandra.

