06 October 2018

02/09/2019 - 20:22 BST

Javier Hernandez Reveals Who He Spoke To Before Swapping West Ham For Sevilla

 




New Sevilla signing Javier Hernandez has revealed that he spoke his Mexico team-mate Miguel Layun before deciding to join the Spanish giants from West Ham United.

The 31-year-old striker finalised a move to the Spanish side on Monday. joining from West Ham for a fee in the region of €8m and putting pen-to-paper to a three-year-deal.  


 



In his first reactions post signing, the veteran striker revealed he spoke to Layun, who played for Sevilla in 2018, before deciding on the move and was told nothing but good things about the club.

The former Manchester United striker also took time to insist that once he arrived at Sevilla he at once fell in love with the city as well as the club.
 

"It's a great opportunity. I'm very happy to be at this club", Hernandez said at a press conference.



"I spoke to Miguel Layun a lot. I have only heard positive things about Sevilla.

"When I came to visit I fell in love with the city and the club."
 


Hernandez featured for West Ham twice this season, even adding to the scoresheet once against Brighton & Hove Albion.

He joined West Ham in 2017 and managed 63 appearances for the Hammers, scoring 17 goals.   
 