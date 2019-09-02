Leeds United Confirm Midfielder Departure

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have confirmed the departure of out-of-favour midfielder Vurnon Anita.



The Dutchman spent last season on loan in his homeland with Willem II and featured regularly in the Eredivisie for the club.













He failed though to play his way back into Marcelo Bielsa's thoughts at Elland Road and was not even considered for Under-23s duty, while he trained at a separate time to the first team at Thorp Arch.



Now Leeds and Anita have reached an agreement to terminate the midfielder's contract at Elland Road.



The contract termination means that Anita will be able to join another club, even after the transfer window has closed, as a free agent.







Leeds signed Anita following his departure from Newcastle United in the summer of 2017.



He departs the Whites having made a total of 22 appearances for the club across all competitions.



Anita will now commence his hunt for a new club as he looks to get his career back on track away from Elland Road.

