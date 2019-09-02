XRegister
06 October 2018

02/09/2019 - 08:58 BST

Leeds United Could Shed Four Players From Books Today

 




Leeds United could see four players depart Elland Road before the transfer window across Europe and in League One and League Two shuts today. 

While Leeds have been unable to make signings for almost a month due to the early closure of the Championship transfer window, windows elsewhere across Europe remain open.


 



The Whites have a number of players firmly not in head coach Marcelo Bielsa's plans and they are likely to be scrambling to secure moves elsewhere, or terminate their respective contracts, at Elland Road.

Centre-back Conor Shaughnessy, left-back Laurens De Bock and midfielders Ouasim Bouy and Vurnon Anita, are all expected to be off the books at Leeds by the close of play today, according to The Athletic.

 

De Bock had been due to move to Greek Super League side Aris Salonika, but the switch collapsed.


 


Shaughnessy meanwhile had an option to move to a club in League One, but rejected the opportunity.

Both Bouy and Anita spent last term on loan back in the Netherlands and could return before the window slams shut.

 


If any of the four are unable to seal moves away then they could look to agree to terminate their respective contracts with Leeds, as becoming a free agent before the window closes would allow them to move afterwards.
 