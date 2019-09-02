XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/09/2019 - 10:31 BST

Leeds United Defender Snubs Interest From Denmark, Cyprus and Greece To Make League Two Move

 




Leeds United defender Conor Shaughnessy has completed a loan move to Mansfield Town, despite interest from abroad. 

Shaughnessy turned down a loan move to a League One club earlier this summer, but is moving on from Leeds before the window closes later today and his destination is League Two.


 



He will join Mansfield on a season-long loan deal, but the agreement will have a break clause which can be triggered in January, according to LeedsLive.

Shaughnessy has opted for Mansfield ahead of a number of options abroad.

 

Embed from Getty Images


It is claimed that the defender, who spent the second half of last season on loan in Scotland with Hearts, had interest from Cyprus, Denmark and Greece.


 


Shaughnessy is looking to kick on with his development at Mansfield and enjoy regular game time in League Two.

The former Reading youngster was firmly out of Marcelo Bielsa's first team plans at Leeds and has chosen to move on.

 


He joined Leeds following his release from Reading and despite making a first team impact, dropped down the pecking order.

Mansfield have picked up six points from their opening six games in League Two.
 