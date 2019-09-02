Leeds United Defender Snubs Interest From Denmark, Cyprus and Greece To Make League Two Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Conor Shaughnessy has completed a loan move to Mansfield Town, despite interest from abroad.



Shaughnessy turned down a loan move to a League One club earlier this summer, but is moving on from Leeds before the window closes later today and his destination is League Two.













He will join Mansfield on a season-long loan deal, but the agreement will have a break clause which can be triggered in January, according to LeedsLive.



Shaughnessy has opted for Mansfield ahead of a number of options abroad.



It is claimed that the defender, who spent the second half of last season on loan in Scotland with Hearts, had interest from Cyprus, Denmark and Greece.







Shaughnessy is looking to kick on with his development at Mansfield and enjoy regular game time in League Two.



The former Reading youngster was firmly out of Marcelo Bielsa's first team plans at Leeds and has chosen to move on.



He joined Leeds following his release from Reading and despite making a first team impact, dropped down the pecking order.



Mansfield have picked up six points from their opening six games in League Two.

