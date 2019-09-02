Leeds United Star Had Sunday Medical Ahead of Move Away

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United left-back Laurens De Bock underwent a medical at Sunderland on Sunday, according to Sky Sports News.



De Bock is firmly out of Marcelo Bielsa's plans at Elland Road and spent last term on loan in his homeland of Belgium at Oostende.













Sunderland manager Jack Ross has been in the market for an experienced left-back to add to the ranks at the Stadium of Light and De Bock is the player he has settled on.



De Bock is expected to be confirmed as a new Sunderland player on a season-long loan agreement this afternoon.



And it is claimed that the Belgian underwent a medical with Sunderland on Sunday, as the Black Cats lined up the deal.







The medical on Sunday is allowing Sunderland to speed ahead with the deal and not run any risk of the transfer window closing today without De Bock having been signed off by their doctors.



Leeds believed they had landed a coup when they signed De Bock from Belgian giants Club Brugge in the January 2018 transfer window.



He was handed a contract at Elland Road running all the way through to the summer of 2022.

