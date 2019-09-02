XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/09/2019 - 12:53 BST

Liverpool To Insist On Sell-on Clause In Rangers Ryan Kent Deal

 




Liverpool will insist a sell-on clause is included in any agreement to sell Ryan Kent to Rangers. 

The Reds are in advanced talks with the Gers to sell Kent and could bag a fee of around £7m for the winger, who spent last term in Scotland on loan at Ibrox.


 



Kent is out of the first team picture at Anfield, despite a successful season at Rangers, but Liverpool remain hugely aware of the winger's potential.

And as such, according to The Athletic, Liverpool will insist on a sell-on clause being part of the agreement as they look to make sure they benefit if Kent moves on from Rangers for a big fee in the future.

 

Embed from Getty Images


Signing Kent will be seen as a big statement of intent on the part of Rangers, but the Gers still have work to do to get the deal over the line.


 


The wide-man must still, if the clubs can sign off on an agreement, undergo a medical and agree personal terms.

Kent has been keen to move on from Liverpool this summer and has favoured a permanent switch.

 


He could now get it before the transfer window slams shut across Europe later this evening.

And Kent's debut could come after the international break when Rangers host Livingston in a league game.
 