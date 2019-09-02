Liverpool To Insist On Sell-on Clause In Rangers Ryan Kent Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool will insist a sell-on clause is included in any agreement to sell Ryan Kent to Rangers.



The Reds are in advanced talks with the Gers to sell Kent and could bag a fee of around £7m for the winger, who spent last term in Scotland on loan at Ibrox.













Kent is out of the first team picture at Anfield, despite a successful season at Rangers, but Liverpool remain hugely aware of the winger's potential.



And as such, according to The Athletic, Liverpool will insist on a sell-on clause being part of the agreement as they look to make sure they benefit if Kent moves on from Rangers for a big fee in the future.



Signing Kent will be seen as a big statement of intent on the part of Rangers, but the Gers still have work to do to get the deal over the line.







The wide-man must still, if the clubs can sign off on an agreement, undergo a medical and agree personal terms.



Kent has been keen to move on from Liverpool this summer and has favoured a permanent switch.



He could now get it before the transfer window slams shut across Europe later this evening.



And Kent's debut could come after the international break when Rangers host Livingston in a league game.

