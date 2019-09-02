XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/09/2019 - 08:32 BST

Newcastle United Make Five Players Available For Deadline Day Moves

 




Newcastle United could offload as many as five players on European transfer deadline day today. 

The transfer window for Premier League clubs slammed shut almost a month ago, but windows in the rest of Europe, as well as in League One and League Two, only close today.


 



Newcastle have a host of out-of-favour stars that they have made available to leave, but the jury is out on whether they can all secure moves away from St James' Park before the window closes.

According to The Athletic, Achraf Lazaar, Jack Colback, Henri Saivet, Rolando Aarons and Jamie Sterry are all available to go.

 

Embed from Getty Images


None were included in Newcastle's 25-man Premier League squad and are not in Steve Bruce's plans.


 


Newcastle are hoping to send Lazaar back to Italy, where he has had spells with Varese, Palermo and Benevento.

The 27-year-old has interest from Italy in the shape of Cozenza, who ply their trade in Serie B.

 


Newcastle will be unable to bring players in until the transfer window for Premier League clubs opens again in January.
 