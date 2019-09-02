Newcastle United Make Five Players Available For Deadline Day Moves

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United could offload as many as five players on European transfer deadline day today.



The transfer window for Premier League clubs slammed shut almost a month ago, but windows in the rest of Europe, as well as in League One and League Two, only close today.













Newcastle have a host of out-of-favour stars that they have made available to leave, but the jury is out on whether they can all secure moves away from St James' Park before the window closes.



According to The Athletic, Achraf Lazaar, Jack Colback, Henri Saivet, Rolando Aarons and Jamie Sterry are all available to go.



None were included in Newcastle's 25-man Premier League squad and are not in Steve Bruce's plans.







Newcastle are hoping to send Lazaar back to Italy, where he has had spells with Varese, Palermo and Benevento.



The 27-year-old has interest from Italy in the shape of Cozenza, who ply their trade in Serie B.



Newcastle will be unable to bring players in until the transfer window for Premier League clubs opens again in January.

