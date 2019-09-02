Next Phase – Rangers Move Onto Next Stage of Ryan Kent Deal As Fee Agreed

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are currently negotiating personal terms with Ryan Kent.



The Gers want to land the winger before the transfer window slams shut and have now agreed a fee with Liverpool for his services.













Rangers will pay Liverpool a fee of £7m for Kent and, according to STV, they have now moved on to negotiations with the winger.



The Ibrox giants will now aim to find an agreement on personal terms with Kent as they look to push the deal over the line.



Kent spent last season on loan at Rangers, enjoying a hugely successful spell, and Steven Gerrard has been keen to re-sign him all summer.







It appeared however that they would miss out, with Liverpool favouring a permanent sale for Kent and Rangers looking for another loan.



The Gers though have sent out a signal of their intent by agreeing a big £7m fee for Kent.



If Kent agrees terms and passes his medical then he could make his bow as a permanent Rangers player after the international break when the Gers play Livingston.

