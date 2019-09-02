Rangers Closing In On Ryan Kent But Personal Terms and Medical Needed After Club Agreement

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are working overtime to complete a deadline day swoop to sign Ryan Kent from Liverpool on a permanent deal, according to the Times.



Kent spent last term on loan at Rangers and Gers boss Steven Gerrard has been desperate to take him back to Ibrox this summer.













Liverpool have demanded a permanent transfer though, while Rangers favoured a loan, and there has been deadlock.



Rangers though look to have moved and it is claimed they are close to agreeing a deal, with a fee of between £6m and £7m to be paid to Liverpool.



The Scottish giants will still have to agree personal terms with Kent, while a medical will also need to be conducted, once the clubs sign off on a fee.







That means a race against the clock for the Scottish Premiership side as the transfer window slams shut later today.



Leeds United also showed interest in Kent earlier this summer, but are now unable to move for the winger given the early closure of the Championship transfer window.



Landing Kent would give Rangers a big boost in the wake of their Premiership loss against rivals Celtic on Sunday.

