So Close – Rangers All But Agreed On Contract With Ryan Kent

Rangers are close to announcing the signing of winger Ryan Kent from Liverpool.



The Gers have agreed a fee with Liverpool for the wide-man and are mooted to be paying £7m to take him to Ibrox this summer.













Steven Gerrard's side have now been talking personal terms with Kent and his representatives, and according to the Scottish Sun, have all but agreed on a contract.



The contract will run until the summer of 2023, meaning Kent will spend the next four years in a Light Blue shirt.



Kent's arrival is now rated as close to being announced and the winger will need to be in through the door before Scotland's midnight deadline.







The winger's arrival will be greeted by Gerrard, who was keen to re-sign him.



Kent shone while on loan at Rangers last term, but Liverpool played hardball over his exit this summer.



The European champions were not willing to let Kent leave again on another loan deal and stuck to their demand for a permanent transfer.

