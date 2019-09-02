Sunderland Accept Loan Bid For Defender, Player Considering Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland centre-back Jack Baldwin is considering a loan move to Salford City, according to Sky Sports News.



League Two club Salford have made an approach to take Baldwin on loan for the season and Sunderland have accepted their offer.













However, it is still up to Baldwin over whether he wants to drop down to League Two to play for Salford, or stay at the Stadium of Light to fight for his place.



The 26-year-old is now considering the proposal from Salford as he mulls what to do.



He will need to make a quick decision as the transfer window for League One and League Two clubs to do business closes at 5pm today.







Baldwin, who caught the eye during a spell at Peterborough United, joined Sunderland in 2018 for an undisclosed fee.



He featured on a regular basis in League One under Jack Ross last season, but could be set to play his football at Salford for the remainder of the current campaign.



Salford won promotion to League Two last season and currently sit 16th after taking seven points from their opening six league encounters.

