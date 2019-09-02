Thanks Newcastle United – League One Club Boss Feels He’s Landed Young Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth has thanked Newcastle United for trusting his club with the future of one of their young talents in the shape of Rolando Aarons.



The 23-year-old has joined the League One side on a short loan until running until 13th January, completing the move on deadline day.













Aarons will be heading away from Newcastle on his fourth loan spell, following stints at Hellas Verona, Slovan Liberec and Sheffield Wednesdeay.



Expressing his delight at having sealed the move, Wycombe boss Ainsworth said that it is a real coup for his club to have secured a deal for such a high quality player.





Giving an update on the overall injury situation on his attackers, Ainsworth told his club's official website: “We’ve been hit by a couple of injuries up front.







"It looks like we’ll be without Fred Onyedinma and Paul Smyth for a little while, but I’m delighted to be able to bring Rolando to the club and I think it’s a real coup to attract someone of his calibre to Adams Park.



“We’ve started the season really well, particularly at home where we’ve played some fantastic attacking football, and Rolando will complement our style with his pace and ability to run at players and create chances for himself and others."





Ainsworth believes that Wycombe can offer Aarons a good platform to perform, while he also took time to thank Newcastle for sanctioning the loan move.



“Wycombe Wanderers has been a great platform for many young loan players down the years – something we’re extremely proud of – and I’ve got no doubt that Rolando can prove what a talented player he is during his time with us.



"I’d like to thank Newcastle for trusting us with one of their young stars and now we’re looking forward to seeing him in action, starting with this Saturday’s big game against Lincoln.”



Wycombe have enjoyed a strong start to the season in League One and sit fifth, having taken 12 points from their opening six games.

