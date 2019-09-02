XRegister
02/09/2019 - 21:35 BST

This Is Why I Chose This Move – Leeds United Star Explains Loan Switch

 




Leeds United centre-back Conor Shaughnessy has revealed the reason behind his Mansfield Town loan switch and has his eyes set on getting as much playing time as possible under his belt.

Mansfield announced the signing of 23-year-old defender Shaughnessy from Championship side Leeds on Monday, with the player penning a season-long loan deal.  


 



The Irishman arrived at Leeds in 2016 and has made 15 appearances for the Whites so far, but has slipped out of favour under Marcelo Bielsa.

Shaughnessy, who has two more years left on his contract with Leeds, is looking to get more playing time under his belt and grow as a player this season, leading him to move to Mansfield on loan.
 

Following his move to Field Mill, the defender has revealed that the Stags' ambition, a conversation with manager John Dempster and the style of play persuaded him to join the club on loan.



This is an important stage of my career and it feels like the right move for me", Shaughnessy told Mansfield's official site.

"I need to play games, get experience under my belt and I think this is the perfect place for me to do that.
 


This is a club which is looking to move in the right direction.

"I’ve had a really good conversation with the manager, who has told me about where he sees me fitting in, our style of play, and it all added up to make this an easy decision to join.

I’m heading into this loan move with a real positive mindset, hoping to make the most of it and looking to play as many games as possible."

Shaughnessy spent the latter half of last season on loan at Scottish Premiership club Hearts and made 11 appearances.   
 