06 October 2018

02/09/2019 - 10:57 BST

Tottenham Hotspur and Spurs Star Not Expecting Late Transfer Development

 




Tottenham Hotspur and Christian Eriksen both expect to continue their association beyond this evening, according to the Evening Standard

Eriksen is now in the final year of his contract at Tottenham and the Premier League side have stood ready to offload him for the right price.


 



Transfer windows across Europe slam shut this evening and Mauricio Pochettino admitted on Sunday that, although unlikely, he could not rule out a late exit for the Dane.

However, neither Tottenham or Eriksen expect a transfer to happen today.

 

The attacking midfielder is flying to Spain, but only to report for international duty with Denmark.


 


His presence in Spain means he would be on hand for a quick deadline day beating medical with a Spanish side, however there is no sign of a deal being in the works.

All eyes will be on whether Eriksen opts to pen a new contract with Tottenham, or sees out his current deal to move as a free agent next summer.

 


Tottenham could still try to sell him in January if he refuses to sign a new contract.
 