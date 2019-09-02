XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/09/2019 - 08:44 BST

Video: Tottenham Hotspur Issue Farewell Message To Star

 




Tottenham Hotspur have sent a message of good luck to Fernando Llorente after he headed to join Italian Serie A club Napoli. 

Llorente's contract at Tottenham ran out earlier this summer, but the north London club kept a contract offer on the table for him to return.


 



The Spaniard however has chosen to go back to Italy, where he played in Serie A for Juventus, and will turn out under former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli.

Tottenham have taken to social media to wish Llorente well and also present a video of him in action in a Spurs shirt; the club have waited until the striker made a decision on his future due to the chance he could return.

 


They wrote: "Thank you for providing us with some unbelievable memories Fernando Llorente! Good luck at Napoli."


 


Llorente will not have to wait long to make his return to England as Napoli have been drawn in the same Champions League group as Liverpool.

Napoli head to Anfield to play Liverpool in a group stage clash on 27th November.

 


Llorente played a key role in Tottenham reaching the final of the Champions League last season and found the back of the net 13 times in 66 appearances for the north London side.
 