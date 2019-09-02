Video: Tottenham Hotspur Issue Farewell Message To Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have sent a message of good luck to Fernando Llorente after he headed to join Italian Serie A club Napoli.



Llorente's contract at Tottenham ran out earlier this summer, but the north London club kept a contract offer on the table for him to return.













The Spaniard however has chosen to go back to Italy, where he played in Serie A for Juventus, and will turn out under former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli.



Tottenham have taken to social media to wish Llorente well and also present a video of him in action in a Spurs shirt; the club have waited until the striker made a decision on his future due to the chance he could return.

Thank you for providing us with some unbelievable memories, @llorentefer19! 💙



Good luck at @sscnapoli 👊 pic.twitter.com/L5aDlHwx0t — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 2, 2019



Llorente will not have to wait long to make his return to England as Napoli have been drawn in the same Champions League group as Liverpool.



Napoli head to Anfield to play Liverpool in a group stage clash on 27th November.



Llorente played a key role in Tottenham reaching the final of the Champions League last season and found the back of the net 13 times in 66 appearances for the north London side.

