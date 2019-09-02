XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/09/2019 - 18:18 BST

Waiting For Paperwork – PSV Eindhoven To Sign Manchester City Talent

 




PSV Eindhoven are snapping up promising Manchester City midfielder Claudio Gomes. 

The Dutch giants are working quickly on deadline day as they aim to add the 19-year-old defensive midfielder to the ranks before the window slams shut until January.


 



Gomes has already passed the relevant checks and, according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, is now waiting for the paperwork to come through.

The teenager is expected to first be drafted into PSV's second string, Jong PSV, as the club assess him; he will also bolster Jong PSV's midfield, which was considered to be a weak point by the club. 

 

Embed from Getty Images


Manchester City signed Gomes last summer and instantly sent him on their pre-season tour of the United States.


 


The midfielder spent time at Paris Saint-Germain and made five appearances for the French giants' Under-23s in the UEFA Youth League.

He has represented France at multiple youth levels and will now look to kick on with his development at PSV.

 


Jong PSV play in the Dutch second tier and have picked up just one point from their first four league games this season.
 