Waiting For Paperwork – PSV Eindhoven To Sign Manchester City Talent

PSV Eindhoven are snapping up promising Manchester City midfielder Claudio Gomes.



The Dutch giants are working quickly on deadline day as they aim to add the 19-year-old defensive midfielder to the ranks before the window slams shut until January.













Gomes has already passed the relevant checks and, according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, is now waiting for the paperwork to come through.



The teenager is expected to first be drafted into PSV's second string, Jong PSV, as the club assess him; he will also bolster Jong PSV's midfield, which was considered to be a weak point by the club.



Manchester City signed Gomes last summer and instantly sent him on their pre-season tour of the United States.







The midfielder spent time at Paris Saint-Germain and made five appearances for the French giants' Under-23s in the UEFA Youth League.



He has represented France at multiple youth levels and will now look to kick on with his development at PSV.



Jong PSV play in the Dutch second tier and have picked up just one point from their first four league games this season.

