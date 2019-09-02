We Had To Work Hard To Land Leeds United Star – Sunderland Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Jack Ross has revealed that his club had to work hard to get Leeds United left-back Laurens De Bock on board because the Belgian is someone with good pedigree, having experience in the Champions League and the Europa League.



The Black Cats confirmed the signing of the Belgian on a season-long loan deal on Monday afternoon and will provide options for Ross on the left-side of the pitch in defence.













The defender spent last term away from Leeds, also on loan, turning out in Belgium for Oostende.



De Bock has struggled to win over Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road and is again on the move from the Championship side on a fresh loan.





Ross is delighted to have landed De Bock and admits that a lot of hard work was needed to bring the Belgian to the Stadium of Light.







"Getting some competition into our left side has been a priority for a while now", Ross told his club's official site.



"We have had to work hard to get Laurens in because he’s a player that’s got a really good pedigree in terms of Champions League and Europa League experience.





“He’s excited about coming here so we’re looking forward to working with him.”



De Bock has experience of playing in the Champions League, as well as in the Europa League, from his five-year stint with Club Brugge.

