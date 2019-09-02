We Wish Him Well – Tottenham Hotspur Confirm Departure of Promising Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the departure of highly rated talent Marcus Edwards to Portuguese outfit Vitoria.



Edwards had been tipped to break through into Spurs' senior set-up, but has struggled to make the step up and is now heading for Portugal.













The transfer window remains open in Portugal until this evening and Vitoria have completed the capture of Edwards.



Tottenham took to social media to confirm his departure and wrote "We have reached agreement with Portuguese side Vitoria for the transfer of Marcus Edwards.

📰 We have reached agreement with Portuguese side Vitória for the transfer of Marcus Edwards.



We wish Marcus all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/muHPC2uW9R — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 2, 2019



" We wish Marcus all the best for the future", the Premier League giants added.







The 20-year-old, who operates as an attacking midfielder or a winger, spent last season on loan in the Netherlands at Excelsior.



He enjoyed regular game time at the Dutch club and will be looking to further kick on with his career in Portugal.



Edwards, who came through the youth ranks at Tottenham, has been capped by England at multiple youth levels, up to the country's Under-20s.



Vitoria currently sit 16th in the Portuguese top flight after three games.

