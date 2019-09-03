Celtic Have Overpaid For This Player – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart believes Celtic could have signed left-back Greg Taylor for less money if they had moved for him before Kieran Tierney left the club.



Scottish Premiership champions Celtic sealed deals for three players on transfer deadline day, including Taylor, who joined the club from league rivals Kilmarnock.













The 21-year-old left-back penned a four-year contract with the Hoops, while the Scottish giants are said to have paid Kilmarnock a fee in the region of £2m for his acquisition.



Taylor is the second left-back Celtic have brought in this summer as they attempt to fill the void left by Tierney, who joined Premier League side Arsenal.





While Stewart, an ex-Scotland international, is confident that Taylor is a good signing for the Bhoys, he believes they overpaid for his signature.







The 38-year-old feels that Celtic could have signed the Scotsman for cheaper if they had made a move for him before Tierney left the club for a £25m fee.



"The Greg Taylor deal is one that falls in to the category of one that should have been done earlier in the window", Stewart told BBC Sportsound.





"I think he's a good signing and a sensible signing for Celtic.



"But once they sold Kieran Tieney for such a vast sum of money then inevitably Kilmarnock were going to say 'We want a big chunk of money for Greg Taylor.'



"Had Celtic brought in Taylor earlier in the window they could have got him for less."



Taylor provided four assists and scored once in the league for Kilmarnock last season, helping them finish third and will compete with Boli Bolingoli for the left-back spot in the starting eleven at Celtic this season.

