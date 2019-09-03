Former Liverpool Talent Saddened By Bobby Duncan Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool youngster Adam Morgan has conceded that it is sad to Bobby Duncan leaving the Reds, but insists the Merseyside giants are still a very good club for youngsters to develop at.



The 18-year-old scored 32 goals in youth football and was part of Liverpool’s pre-season preparation during the summer.













But the youngster’s agent lashed out at Liverpool last week the striker after they refused to accept a loan plus option to buy bid from Serie A giants Fiorentina.



Duncan eventually pushed through a move deadline day and has joined Fiorentina on a permanent move for a fee £1.8m and a 20 per cent sell-on clause.





Morgan, who was previously at Liverpool and is currently playing non-league football, conceded that it is disappointing to see the youngster leave the club this summer.







However, he believes the academy talents needs to be realistic about their chances of breaking into the current Liverpool first team set-up.



He stressed that the Reds are still a great club when it comes to developing young players because of Jurgen Klopp’s commitment to giving youth a chance.





Morgan told The Athletic: “It’s a shame Bobby has gone. He did really well last season and had been around the first team in pre-season.



“All young kids are eager to play, especially when they see their mates getting games elsewhere.



“But you’ve got to be realistic. Liverpool are champions of Europe and top of the Premier League table. It’s not easy.



“Liverpool have got a proud history of producing players from the academy and in Klopp, they’ve got a manager who gives kids chances.



“Just look what he’s done for Trent Alexander-Arnold. If I had a son, I know that Liverpool would be the best place for him.”



Duncan will hope to make a name for himself in Serie A, while Liverpool will be hoping their sell-on clause pays off.

