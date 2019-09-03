Former Tottenham Star Marcus Edwards Had Serie A Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Udinese were interested in Marcus Edwards before he decided to leave Tottenham Hotspur for Portuguese top flight side Vitoria.



Edwards complete a permanent move to Vitoria on European deadline day, ending his more than a decade long relationship with Tottenham.













He made just one senior appearance for Tottenham following coming through their ranks and slipped off Mauricio Pochettino's first team radar.



Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest were keen to sign him but a deal could not be completed before the transfer window slammed shut for Premier League and Championship sides on 8th August.





According to The Athletic, Serie A outfit Udinese were also keen to sign the winger and he even flew to Italy to watch their 1-0 win over AC Milan on 25th August.







But the Italian side just could not make space in their squad to accommodate Edwards’ signing.



Eventually, Vitoria came in from him and sporting director Carlos Freitas and former captain Flavio Meireles sold the vision of the club to Edwards and his entourage.





Vitoria are also in the Europa League and the winger was tempted by the prospect of playing European football this season.



Edwards also trained with Brentford earlier in the summer but a deal never came to fruition.

