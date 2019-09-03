XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/09/2019 - 15:16 BST

Former Tottenham Star Marcus Edwards Had Serie A Interest

 




Udinese were interested in Marcus Edwards before he decided to leave Tottenham Hotspur for Portuguese top flight side Vitoria.

Edwards complete a permanent move to Vitoria on European deadline day, ending his more than a decade long relationship with Tottenham.  


 



He made just one senior appearance for Tottenham following coming through their ranks and slipped off Mauricio Pochettino's first team radar.

Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest were keen to sign him but a deal could not be completed before the transfer window slammed shut for Premier League and Championship sides on 8th August.
 

Embed from Getty Images


According to The Athletic, Serie A outfit Udinese were also keen to sign the winger and he even flew to Italy to watch their 1-0 win over AC Milan on 25th August.



But the Italian side just could not make space in their squad to accommodate Edwards’ signing.

Eventually, Vitoria came in from him and sporting director Carlos Freitas and former captain Flavio Meireles sold the vision of the club to Edwards and his entourage.
 


Vitoria are also in the Europa League and the winger was tempted by the prospect of playing European football this season.

Edwards also trained with Brentford earlier in the summer but a deal never came to fruition.   
 