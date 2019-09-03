He Is No One-Trick Pony – Chelsea Legend Pleased With Blues Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has heaped praise on Blues striker Tammy Abraham for his ability to score different kinds of goals.



With Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi and 21-year-old Abraham being transfer ban-stricken Chelsea's only available centre-forward options, manager Frank Lampard has decided to put his trust in Abraham, who had played just 74 minutes of senior team football for the club until this season.













The Englishman led the frontline for Chelsea in their league opener against Manchester United, but had a disappointing outing, failing to have a single shot on target, and was relegated to the bench in the following league game against Leicester City.



However, Abraham returned to the starting line-up in the London-based club's match against Norwich City and bagged a brace. A week later, he bagged another against Sheffield United.





Nevin, who plied his trade for Chelsea between 1983 and 1988, believes it is important that strikers aiming for at least 20 goals should score different kinds of goals, including from long-range and defensive mistakes, and is glad that Abraham is doing so.









"It is fabulous that Tammy is continuing his goalscoring spree and doing it with different types of goals", Nevin wrote in his column on Chelsea's official site.



"Clearly he is no one-trick pony. He is getting the tap-ins and the fine strikes from distance but he is also getting the scruffy ones nicked from defensive mistakes.





"The last category is vital if you are going to get 20 in a season or more in the Premier League.



"Every top scorer will tell you the same thing; a 40-yard pile driver counts the same as a two-yard mishit as long as it goes over that line."



Abraham will be looking to continue his fine form when Chelsea take on Wolverhampton Wanders following the international break on 14th September.

