06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/09/2019 - 15:06 BST

Hearing Celtic Wanted Me Was Incredible Says New Bhoy

 




Celtic new Bhoy Jeremie Frimpong has revealed that he felt incredible when he first heard about the Hoops' interest in signing him.

Scottish Premiership giants Celtic sealed a deadline day move for 18-year-old full-back Frimpong, who left Manchester City and penned a four-year contract with the Celts, on Monday.  


 



The Netherlands youngster learned about the Hoops' interest in signing him shortly after he had represented Manchester City Under-23s against their youth side.

As soon as Frimpong heard about Celtic's desire to sign him, he started watching the Scottish champions' games and was mesmerised by their display against Rangers in the derby on Sunday.
 

Frimpong used the word 'incredible' to describe how he felt when he learned that the Scottish Premiership champions wanted to take him to Celtic Park and is now looking forward to playing in front of the Celtic fans.
 



"We played Celtic’s Under-23s and it wasn’t long after that I found out Celtic were interested in signing me”, Frimpong told Celtic's official site

That was incredible, and as soon as I heard, I was excited and I wanted to take this opportunity.
 


I started going on YouTube to watch Celtic, and when they were on TV, I watched the games. 

"I watched Sunday’s match against Rangers. What a game! Celtic were brilliant and deserved to win.

Now I can’t wait to play at Celtic Park in front of the fans. Hopefully when I get on the pitch and do something good, I’ll hear the noise for me.

Frimpong started the first three Premier League 2 matches for Manchester City's Under-23s this season and got an assist to his name.   
 