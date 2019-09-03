He’s Talented – Rangers Coach Approves of Kilmarnock Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has expressed his delight at former Chelsea youngster Harvey St Clair joining Kilmarnock on deadline day.



The Scottish Premiership outfit signed the 20-year-old forward from Italian outfit Venezia on a loan deal until the end of the season.













He started his career in Chelsea’s academy before joining Venezia last year, where he made 12 appearances in the second tier of Italian football last season.



The youngster made one more appearance in the Italian Cup this term before Kilmarnock snapped him on loan for the rest of the season on Monday’s transfer deadline day.





Beale is excited to see the Scotland Under-21 international in the Scottish Premiership and believes he has the talent to do well at Kilmarnock in the current campaign.







The Rangers first team coach took to Twitter and wrote: “Really pleased to see Harvey St Clair coming to Scotland on loan from Venezia.



“A very talented young player who now has a good chance to show his ability in the SPL for Kilmarnock.”





The forward will hope to progress his career and impress at Kilmarnock before taking a call on his future at the end of the season, and could even play against Beale's Rangers.

