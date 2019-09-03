XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/09/2019 - 19:44 BST

I Just Want To Walk Out For Celtic, It's Surreal – Deadline Day New Bhoy

 




Celtic new Bhoy Lee O'Connor is proud to have signed for the Hoops and cannot wait to get started with his career at Celtic Park, but feels he needs to be patient.

The Scottish champions secured the signing of 20-year-old Irishman O'Connor from Premier League giants Manchester United before the transfer window shut on Monday night.  


 



The centre-back, who penned a four-year deal with the club, visited Paradise once with his family when he was younger, but has now made his return to the stadium as a Bhoy.

O'Connor backed the team to win against Rangers in the season's first derby on Sunday and was delighted to see the Hoops come home with a win and fellow countryman Jonny Hayes got on the scoresheet.
 

Embed from Getty Images


Having sealed his deadline day move to Celtic, the defender is now raring to play matches at Celtic Park, but feels he should be patient and wait for the opportunity, while also reflecting on what has been a surreal week for him.
 



It was a great result, so it’s a good start to the season for the team, and it was good to see a fellow Irishman getting a goal too”, O'Connor told Celtic's official site.

Walking through the Celtic Park tunnel, even in an empty stadium, I just want to run out on to the pitch, but I’ll just have wait and see what happens. 
 


"It’s been a surreal week, but I’m really happy to be here and really proud as well.

O'Connor made five appearances for Manchester United's Under-23s this season, with four coming in the Premier League 2 and one in the EFL Trophy, and helped the team keep clean sheets in four games.   
 