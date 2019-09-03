XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/09/2019 - 15:22 BST

Inter Ready To Position Themselves In Chase For Tottenham Star

 




Inter are plotting to get their hands on Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen on a free transfer next summer.

Eriksen made it clear that he wanted to leave Tottenham in the summer and kept waiting for Real Madrid to make a move for him until the end of the transfer window.  


 



Manchester United held talks with his representatives last month, but once it became clear to them that Eriksen wanted a move to Spain, the Red Devils backed off.

Eriksen is out of contract at the end of the season and Tottenham are trying desperately to convince him to sign a new deal rather than see him walk away on a free transfer.
 

Several clubs are alive to his situation and according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Inter are already positioning themselves to convince the Dane to move to Italy next summer.
 



Tottenham could offer a deal worth €12m per season to the attacking midfielder in order to convince him to continue at the club.

Inter are aware that they might not be able to match those wages and are, therefore, taking preemptive action to keep Eriksen on their radar.
 


They are likely to approach his entourage soon to discuss the possibility of Eriksen moving to Italy next summer.

Inter want to remain ahead of the competition for the midfielder as they look to land one of their top targets for next season.   
 