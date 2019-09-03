XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/09/2019 - 14:58 BST

It’s A Bad Joke – Liverpool Star Slammed For International Stance By Former Striker

 




Former Switzerland international Kubilay Turkyilmaz has slammed Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri for refusing to play for his national side.

Shaqiri has made himself unavailable for Switzerland’s upcoming European Championship qualifiers against the Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar.  


 



There are suggestions that the winger wants to be given the captain’s armband by his national team, but Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic has not bowed down to that request.

The winger has communicated to the national team that for the moment he wants to focus on Liverpool, but Turkyilmaz stressed that it is a laughable excuse.
 

Embed from Getty Images


He feels the whole affair with the captaincy is childish and anyone playing for their country must feel proud to do so.



He also pointed out that any game time Shaqiri gets now would have been more useful as he is not getting regular minutes under his belt at Liverpool.

The former Swiss forward wrote in Swiss daily Blick: “What is going on with Xherdan Shaqiri and the captain’s arm band is kindergarten stuff.
 


“According to the message: if I do not get what I want, then I won’t play.

“Every player who plays in the national team should feel like a captain because he is being allowed to represent his country.

“Shaq saying now that he wants to focus on his club is a bad joke.

“You can say that, if you are getting chances to play. But is he?

“Every game he plays with the national team will be more helpful for him and Liverpool than sitting on the bench and grandstanding.”

Shaqiri has 80 caps to his name for Switzerland and has netted 22 international goals. He is struggling for game time at Anfield.  
 