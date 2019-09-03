XRegister
06 October 2018

03/09/2019 - 19:59 BST

Juventus Keep Tabs On Chelsea Star Ahead of Potential Free Transfer

 




Juventus are already keeping tabs on Chelsea winger Willian and are considering snapping him up on a free transfer next summer.

Willian has split opinion amongst some Chelsea fans since last season and there are suggestions he could be in the final year of his stay at Stamford Bridge.  


 



The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and it has been claimed that he has not agreed to sign a new deal with the club yet.

The Brazilian could potentially start talking to clubs outside England from January onwards about signing a pre-contract.
 

Embed from Getty Images


And according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Juventus are already attentive to the Brazilian winger’s future and are eyeing signing him next summer.



Juventus have done good business in recent years when it comes to signing quality on free transfers.

Emre Can, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot have all joined the club since last year following the end of their respective contracts with their previous clubs.
 


And the Italian champions are now considering signing Willian on a free transfer at the end of the season.   
 